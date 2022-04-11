'Let's keep fighting' - City stars on title tussle
- Published
Skip twitter post
Proud of my team! 💙 pic.twitter.com/RINZ4wJQH2— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 10, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Unfortunately we didn't get this important win, but great game everyone. Let's keep fighting! 🙏🏽💪🏽🤙🏾#gratidão#alômãe#doperi pic.twitter.com/RA4BZwYE71— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) April 10, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
This team 💙 we move 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vgDqvpwuV9— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 10, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3