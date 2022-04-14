PSV v Leicester - confirmed team news

Brendan Rodgers names the same Leicester side that started the goalless draw in the first leg, but there are six changes from the Foxes' Premier League win against Crystal Palace last time out.

Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans all come in at the back, with James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey making way, while Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho start in attack. Patson Daka, Ademola Lookman and Nampalys Mendy drop out.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

PSV boss Roger Schmidt has made five changes from the weekend after resting some of his key players in the win over RKC Waalwijk, and two from the side that started the first leg.

The hosts are without exciting English talent Noni Madueke, who is injured, while Olivier Boscagli is the other player replaced, with Jordan Teze and Erick Gutierrez coming in.