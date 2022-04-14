PSV v Leicester - confirmed team news

Brendan Rodgers names the same Leicester side that started the goalless draw in the first leg, but there are six changes from the Foxes' Premier League win against Crystal Palace last time out.

Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans all come in at the back, with James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey making way, while Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho start in attack. Patson Daka, Ademola Lookman and Nampalys Mendy drop out.