Man Utd 3-2 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have now won 400 Premier League home games, becoming the first team to reach that milestone in the competition. 23 of those wins have been against Tottenham, more than any side has beaten another at home in the Premier League.

Spurs have benefitted from five own goals this season, more than double that of any other side. That's equalled their record of own goals in a single campaign in the league (also five in 2019-20 and 2013-14).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Premier League hat-trick in 14 years and 59 days, the longest gap between trebles in the competition’s history.