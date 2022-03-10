Patrick Vieira says he has not spoken to midfielder Michael Olise about his international future, preferring him to keep his focus on Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old has progressed rapidly since signing from Reading last summer and is eligible to play for England, France, Algeria and Nigeria.

"This is the decision he has to make as a player," Vieira said. "It is a family decision and he didn't come to me to ask for any advice."

Vieira has been impressed with Olise's improvement and wants him to keep working on his game.

"He is technical, he is intelligent, he can do a lot of things," Vieira said, as he prepares for the visit of champions Manchester City on Monday night.

"He is playing well, we love him and he is happy being with us. Hopefully he will be with a for a long, long time.

"There are still a lot of parts of the games that he needs to learn - he has to be better out of possession if he wants to be a complete player.

"But he has an unbelievable work ethic and now it's about how high he wants to go."