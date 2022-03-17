Neutrals should sit back and enjoy what promises to be a thrilling title race between Manchester City and Liverpool, according to BBC football commentator Conor McNamara.

City's gap at the top of the Premier League has been cut to just one point after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Arsenal on Wednesday, with the league's top two sides still to meet.

McNamara, who was commentating on Liverpool's win over the Gunners, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "The 10th of April is when Manchester City will face Liverpool and sparks are going to fly that day.

"Two months ago there was no title race and Liverpool were 14 points behind. I was at Crystal Palace on Monday night and it’s not that they have collapsed here, they have only lowered their standards by a small amount, they have only dropped a handful of points.

"However, the relentless consistency of Liverpool to now win nine games in a row in the Premier League, that’s what’s making it so tight now. City we know the strengths they have, we know the resources, we know the quality Pep Guardiola has and the experience he has in seeing out league titles and winning trophies.

"But Klopp against Guardiola, this is just sit back and enjoy over the next few months now. It is neck and neck for me. It’s all well and good having games in hand but you have to go and win them and that is what Liverpool have done.

"At the moment would you bet against them continuing to win games until the end of the season? Jurgen Klopp has got to be feeling that he is very much in a position of strength."

