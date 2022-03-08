'Youngsters will get us over the line this year'

Arsenal's young players will be the difference for the Gunners if they are to finish in the top four this season, according to Johnny Cochrane from the Arsenal Opinion, external podcast.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "We are talking about a shift in culture. It could only come about through the stripping of various players in the squad that embodied that weak mentality that we have had for so long.

"We’ve started to replace them with younger players. We got rid of players who were perennially letting us down and we've replaced them with players who are, as a bare minimum, enthusiastic about this project, and players who obviously have a high upside in terms of their talent.

"These players aren’t jaded. They don’t have the same experience of bottling it in big moments - so they come at it with youthful exuberance. That is what I believe is going to get us over the line this year."

