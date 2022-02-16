Brendan Rodgers says he "loves the club and working with the players" at Leicester after a "challenging" run of results and performances.

The Foxes have dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest, but Rodgers says he doesn't feel any extra pressure.

"I try to stay calm and in control of everything," he said before Leicester's Europa Conference League tie with Danish side Randers.

"I am experienced enough to regulate the pressure and have never been one where my mood shifts based on what other people write and say.

"I love working here and will keep smiling and enjoying my job until someone tells me differently."

The Leicester boss was also encouraged by the performance in the draw with West Ham on Sunday, seeing shades of the side that has challenged for the top six in the past two seasons.

"We showed lots of elements that have made us successful in that game," he said. "No doubt it's been a challenging season but we continue to do our best and be positive."