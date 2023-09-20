Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, speaking to TNT Sports: "You saw the motivation and energy right from the start. To be back in this competition is huge for this club.

"We are in this competition to compete and to fight to go all the way. It is a great start - we have to keep working hard and we will see.

"I was eager to get on the scoresheet. I found the space in the corner and it was good."

On the atmosphere on the Gunners' Champions League return: "It was amazing. You could feel before the game it was a special game for everyone. The atmosphere, the Champions League and everything around was brilliant. We have to thank the fans again.

"We have to recover now, get the legs fresh again."