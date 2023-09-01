Manchester United have strengthened their goalkeeping department once again with the signing of Altay Bayindir.

We asked what you made of the transfer. Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: He's a keeper who has no chance of being number one, barring injury to Onana or his possible absence during the Africa Cup of Nations. Someone who will do what Henderson was not prepared to do and be on the bench 90% of the time. A typical Glazernomics signing, but one I trust Ten Hag on.

Roberto: So we have signed two goalkeepers to replace David de Gea - trouble is we can only play one. It would be nice if United would explain why they find it hard to finalise player approaches and give everyone an idea why there are ongoing delays. Are the club management silent because the Glazers' privacy rule is enforced, like in the sale of United?

Ernst: That's our goalkeeping department sorted - on to defence and midfield.