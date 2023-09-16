Fulham 1-0 Luton Town: What Edwards said

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "We have had three really big chances, we have hit the woodwork with a free header, we have had a free header right at the death with Tom Lockyer and Amari'i's chance was a very big one as well.

"I also feel we should have had a penalty, Carlton Morris has been fouled when their player is not looking at the ball at the time when the ball is in play. Anywhere else on the pitch, and that is a foul.

"We have not had a decision there and we have not taken our chances. We did not give them many, but the one big one they took, and that is the ruthless nature of this league. But, I have seen progression and a better performance, the lads are really with it. We fought diligently and were a real threat on the counter attack.

"We have created more chances than they have, but they put one over the line and we didn't. That is credit to them, but we have to learn and keep improving. It will turn, no doubt, I believe in every one of those players and they have improved in every game."