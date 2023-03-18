Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to BBC MOTD: "It was a very big point, I think we've seen over the course of the season how Brentford have done, they've had a fantastic season.

"We've had to defend well from set-pieces and we're unfortunate with the goal from a deflection.

"When we needed that bit of quality we got it and it's a great goal from Barnes. He's a goalscorer, you get wingers who are more one-v-one guys and he can do that of course but his main skill is his goalscoring.

"I've said leading into the game that despite the results the performances have been okay but we've had costly moments in the games. Today we gave nothing too much away. We dug in and showed spirit and resilience. I was really pleased in that way.

"We can only do what we can which is to prepare well and train well and take that mentality into the games.

[On the international break] "The break didn't come at a good time for us before, it broke up our momentum. It hasn't been good for us since, that's the reality."