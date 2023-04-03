Following the sacking of Graham Potter we asked for your thoughts and who you want to see as the next manager of Chelsea.

Here are some comments:

Augustus: Potter was meant to be a project manager but unlike guys like Arteta, he didn’t get any silverware or have good signs for his first season. I think we should go for Nagelsmann as he’s young and will be a good shout for being a long-term manager.

Mark: Potter to Chelsea was never a good idea, out of his depth. Possibly the large salary was a big factor too. Have Chelsea now made themselves a hot potato as far as attracting a new manager is concerned? Who would want to put their career on the line next?

Sean: As a diehard Blue, was obviously desperate for it to work. Potter is a good young English manager. But Chelsea have got rid of far more experienced and proven managers at this level for less. Should have stuck with Tuchel. But just need someone with similar experience to come in and steady the ship.

David: I really wanted Potter to succeed but the results were just unacceptable and he had to go. As for who to bring in now, for me I'd love to see Zidane but I don't think that will happen. I'd be happy with Luis Enrique or Nagelsmann.

Peter: I think it is the right decision to let Graham go, the performances have been poor due to tactics and team selection. It seems really odd to play wing-backs in a three-man central defence, when we have central defenders as subs or not in the squad. I don’t remember seeing the same team playing together more than twice. Shame it didn’t work out for him.