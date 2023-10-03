City winner 'the exclamation point to Hwang's superb scoring start'

Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport

Hwang Hee-chan's winner against the Premier League and European champions on Saturday was the exclamation point to the Wolves forward's superb scoring start to the season.

Turn the clock back to August 2022 and Hwang looked from the outside as a player low in confidence. A tame penalty failure in a Carabao Cup tie against Preston meant he missed out on a much-needed first goal of the season. A few days later, an attempted defensive clearance from near his own corner flag late in a home Premier League game against Newcastle was sliced high in the air to the edge of his own box, Allan Saint-Maximin crashed in a 20-yard volley and Wolves had dropped two points from a winning position.

It was hard, at that stage, to see how his career at Molineux would recover.

But a last-gasp winner to send South Korea through to the World Cup knockout phase in Qatar started the upward curve, followed by some important contributions for his club as Wolves staved off relegation in the latter part of last season.

Now he is one of the top scorers in the fledgling Premier League campaign and is arguably one of the first names on Gary O'Neil's team sheet at present. Like any player there are deficiencies in his game, but you will struggle to find a better finisher at the club and he often finds himself in the right place at the right time when opportunities present themselves - as he proved against Manchester City.

Wolves have not had a player score more than six league goals in a campaign in any of the past three seasons, but Hwang already has four after seven games and will surely be the man to end that statistic.

