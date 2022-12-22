Motherwell v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Motherwell have won four of their last five home league games against promoted sides (D1), last losing to a promoted club at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership in August 2020 against Dundee United (1-0).

Motherwell have lost each of their last four home league games – they've not lost five in a row at home in the top flight since March 2017.

Kilmarnock have earned just one point from their nine away league games this season (D1 L8), scoring just twice on the road.