Motherwell v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Motherwell have won four of their last five home league games against promoted sides (D1), last losing to a promoted club at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership in August 2020 against Dundee United (1-0).

  • Motherwell have lost each of their last four home league games – they've not lost five in a row at home in the top flight since March 2017.

  • Kilmarnock have earned just one point from their nine away league games this season (D1 L8), scoring just twice on the road.

  • Motherwell have earned fewer home points than any other side in the Scottish Premiership this season (4), also netting fewer goals at home than anyone else (5).