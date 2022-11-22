C﻿hristian Eriksen returned to major tournament action for Denmark for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest

T﻿he Danes were held to a goalless draw by Tunisia in their Group D opener in Qatar, on a day where Eriksen became only the third Danish player to feature in three World Cups.

He created five goalscoring chances, his highest total in a single World Cup match - while only one Danish player has created more in a single World Cup game (Michael Laudrup, 6 v Nigeria in 1998).