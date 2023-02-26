Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on BBC Radio 5 Live: "We played really well between both boxes today, we gave everything but we just didn't get those breaks at both ends.

"We should have defended the free-kick better and then the second goal is a killer.

"We did everything to get back in the game. We had chances but couldn't take them and that's why we lost.

"No complaints with how we played, obviously the scoreline doesn't say that, and that's where football can be cruel.

"Individually and collectively I thought we played well but it just didn't happen in the box and we need to work on that.

"I can't take positives from losing but I can from the performance. They've been committed and give everything for the club.

"I'm sorry we couldn't deliver for the fans today.

"The competition we are in now is at a very high level and we need to bridge that gap. Games are decided by small margins so we need to improve and hopefully we can enjoy more days like this."