Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United only really have themselves to blame for another defeat. They started really well, and seemed determined to get in Hearts' faces and bring a strong physical presence.

Steven Fletcher was at the heart of that, as he bullied his markers in the first half and got the crucial goal. But Ryan Edwards got himself the wrong side of the line, and it cost his team.

While they were good initially with 10 men, the space Lawrence Shankland was afforded for the equaliser was poor and United did not recover.