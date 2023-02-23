Bournemouth v Manchester City: Pick of the stats
Bournemouth have never beaten Manchester City in 17 previous league meetings (D2 L15) - it is the most one team has faced another without ever winning in English Football League history.
Manchester City have had 515 open play sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season, over 150 more than any other side and 412 more than Bournemouth who rank 20th.
No Bournemouth player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Marcus Tavernier (seven - three goals, four assists). His seven involvements have come in his past four starts in the competition.