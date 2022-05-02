Norwich suffer familiar feeling as Villa ease relegation fears

Matthew Henry, BBC Sport

This is the third successive time Norwich have been immediately relegated following promotion to the Premier League.

The afternoon was particularly painful for Dean Smith, given that he left Villa earlier this season. At full-time, the Norwich fans applauded their side's effort and there was no outpouring of emotion.

In truth, the Canaries' slide back to the second tier has looked likely throughout a season when they have rarely reached the standard required of a top-flight team.

Norwich have had the fewest shots (336), fewest shots on target (100) and lowest shot conversion rate (7%) of all Premier League sides this season.

A low-key win for Villa ended a five-match winless run, lifted them to 13th in the table and took them to the 40-point mark.

This was a much-needed boost, Ollie Watkins lashing home an opener, Villa hitting the woodwork in both halves and Danny Ings adding a second in stoppage time.

It all but ends any fears of an unlikely slip towards relegation themselves, their winless run having seen them drop from ninth to 15th.