Liverpool are "struggling to keep everything fluent" but showed their "character" to beat Aston Villa, says Neil Atkinson of The Anfield Wrap, external.

Challenging for four trophies has led to boss Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes in recent weeks, with Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara named on the bench at Villa Park.

Atkinson believes trying to keep everybody fresh makes it difficult to maintain rhythm, but was delighted the Reds could claim a potentially vital three points.

"It was distinctly uncomfortable," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "We had to look into the abyss early on in the match, but Liverpool responded with a lot of character.

"We'd looked a bit leggy against Spurs, and were quite disjointed over the course of the evening against Villa.

"There were lots of good individual performances, but it's difficult to keep everything fluent when you're having to make four or five changes."

