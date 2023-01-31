Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

At the time of writing we've at least made one signing in the window, with Arnaut Danjuma joining us on loan from Villarreal.

He immediately made an impact, scoring our third on his debut against Preston in the FA Cup. His goal came after two lovely Son Heung-min goals, who definitely needed to find his scoring boots again.

Able to play from the left or through the middle, Danjuma will give Antonio Conte more options up top, especially with Bryan Gil having left to join Sevilla on loan.

Pedro Porro may also arrive from Sporting Lisbon - which would be a bonus because the deal appeared to have fallen through over the weekend. Conte’s system heavily relies on wing-backs and their ability to deliver a decent cross into the box.

However, given our defensive struggles, I would’ve preferred for us to be linked with a quality centre-back or two alongside wingers who not only can do the job going forward, but can offer defensive stability too.