Marcelo Bielsa's unique style would be "a great fit" for Everton, just not now, argues ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green.

The former Leeds boss is the frontrunner to replace Frank Lampard at Goodison Park but Green believes it would be unwise for the Everton hierarchy to hand him the job mid-season.

"He is a great fit for Everton as a club with their history, the size of the club and the local underdog mentality," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They need a galvanising spirit to bring them together and he can do that, just not now. He can go very, very well over the long term or very wrong very quickly. Everton need a quick fix at the moment."

Ex-Brighton striker Glenn Murray agreed, arguing Sean Dyche would offer the impetus Everton require to escape relegation trouble.

"First and foremost it's about staying in the Premier League," he said. "Dyche would be calm and collected, plus there are already two players there that have played under him.

"He also makes no bones about crosses into the box and that could resurrect Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Would Bielsa get the best out of him? I'm not sure."

