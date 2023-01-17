Journalist Luke Edwards believes Declan Rice's time at West Ham is coming to an end, but he doesn't think the Hammers will let him go this transfer window.

Arsenal have reportedly made the England midfielder their top transfer target and are confident of beating Chelsea to his signature.

The Telegraph's Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Declan Rice would improve every team in the Premier League.

"I do wonder whether his time at West Ham is coming to an end. His contract is running down and I can see why he would be tempted by the move. West Ham are not having the best of seasons.

"It would hurt West Ham fans to lose him, but that doesn’t mean he is going to Arsenal. I think every club at the top of the Premier League will be looking to sign Declan Rice.

"Once the starting gun is fired, there will be a lot of clubs coming into it. I’m going to say West Ham aren’t letting Declan Rice go this window."

