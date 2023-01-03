S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

What an incredible return it has been for Fulham. A 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace, followed by a late win against Southampton is probably about as perfect as it gets.

It feels like things have really clicked for us, we have nearly a fully-fit squad to choose from and the confidence in the team is sky high.

Right now, I feel confident going into any game that Fulham play in, and that applies to tonight's game at Leicester. While on paper I think their team is stronger than ours, with the form we are in, I fully expect us to make a game of it.

I can see it being an entertaining match with both defences being quite leaky. We've only lost once to a side outside the top six, and hopefully that'll continue at the King Power.

We are in an odd position right now, where bookies aren't even including us in their relegation odds, but most Fulham fans won't be comfortable until we are mathematically safe. However, the fact we are on 25 points before the half-way point of the season is beyond anyone's wildest dreams.