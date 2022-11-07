B﻿ournemouth defender Jack Stacey has praised Nathan Jones after Southampton were given permission to speak to the Luton Boss.

T﻿he right-back played under Jones for the Hatters and said the Welshman's record speaks for itself.

S﻿tacey told BBC Radio Solent: "For me he was great personally in developing players and bringing them through. If you look at the job he has done at Luton, when he joined they were mid-table in League Two and he’s turned them into a top Championship side. They are really punching above their weight.

"In terms of man-management he was brilliant and his record on paper is very good. When he first signed me, he sat me down, we were in League Two at the time and he said ‘this is my two-year plan, this is the system we’re going to play, this is how I see you fitting in and in two years’ time we’re going to be in the Championship and you’ll be playing every game for us’.

"Everything he said came true and that was the belief he had in the players and the belief he had in the work he had done himself."

O﻿n those questioning Jones' credentials, Stacey added: "I definitely won’t judge him off Stoke. At that time Stoke were in a transitional period and as I’ve said, his Luton record speaks for itself."

