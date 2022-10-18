M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

With only eight goals in the opening 10 Premier League games, it’s clear that despite Everton's new-found defensive stability, there’s plenty of work to do at the opposite end of the pitch.

Saturday’s performance at Tottenham highlighted the struggles we have seen in multiple matches this season. Despite us making two clear-cut opportunities in the first half, we could not muster any in the second when chasing a game. That tells its own story.

The dilemma for Frank Lampard is whether to open up to allow Everton to carry more of an attacking threat, because injuries and suspensions have clearly hampered us.

Nathan Patterson has been a huge miss at both ends of the pitch. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin potentially not being ready to start a game for a few weeks, it still begs the question: will we continue to see Neal Maupay operating as a lone striker?

After a promising start, the former Brighton man has struggled to make an impact in games against quality opposition, especially as the current set-up certainly doesn’t play to his strengths.

With another difficult game at Newcastle United on Wednesday, you feel the manager will be looking to freshen things up. Anthony Gordon returns from suspension and we need to see both him and Demarai Gray getting back to their early-season form.