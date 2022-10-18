Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also wants to bring the Belgium international to Newcastle United. (90 min), external

N'Golo Kante has not yet reached an agreement to sign a new Chelsea contract and there is a feeling the 31-year-old could leave as a free agent next summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea's pursuit of Portugal forward Rafael Leao has suffered a blow after AC Milan director Daniele Massaro said they would meet the 23-year-old's father at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday to discuss a new contract at the San Siro. (Express), external

