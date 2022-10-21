Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is the latest Rangers player to pick a knock and is doubtful after picking up a knee injury against Dundee on Wednesday night.

Glen Kamara will miss out again but could be back for the Champions League game against Napoli in midweek.

Fellow midfielders Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence remain on the sidelines along with central defenders Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar.

Livingston left-back Cristian Montano is expected to shake off the knock that forced him off at half-time against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Stephane Omeonga is likely to miss out again with a knock, although he is close to fitness.

Jamie Brandon is awaiting the results of a scan on a groin injury, while fellow defender Tom Parkes is out of his brace as he continues on the long road back from knee surgery.