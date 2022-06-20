Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28, from Manchester United. (Mirror), external

The Magpies have also been told they must pay £50m to sign 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby. (Sun), external

Newcastle and Leeds United have been linked with Burnley's Nathan Collins, but Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are expected to make bids for the 21-year-old Republic of Ireland defender this week. (Sun), external

