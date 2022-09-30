Martinez v Haaland the key battle - Woodgate
Former England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate says Lisandro Martinez has to replicate his performance from last season if he is to nullify Erling Haaland on Sunday.
Martinez impressed in Ajax's 4-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in October 2021.
With both players now at new clubs and on opposite sides of Manchester, Woodgate believes the Argentina international will have to be on top of his game.
"I'm really looking forward to 5ft 9in Martinez against a 6ft 4in beast in Haaland," Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.
"Last year, he was aggressive, he was tenacious and they won 4-0. He's going to have to do that again.
"Haaland always peels off to the back post and I think we may see him doing that, rising above Martinez to nod one in. He's so difficult to mark."