H﻿ibs v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

  • Hibs are unbeaten in their last nine home league matches (W3 D6), their longest such run since going 14 without defeat from December 2017 to October 2018 under Neil Lennon.

  • Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is unbeaten in his last five Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian (W2 D3); he had lost five of his first six managerial games against Hibs in the competition before this (D1).

  • Hibs have only lost one of their last five home league games against Aberdeen (W3 D1), and are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1) since a 1-0 defeat in August 2020.

  • Aberdeen have picked up as many points from their last two away league outings (four – W1 D1) as they had in their previous 11 (W0 D4 L7).