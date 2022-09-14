Hibs are unbeaten in their last nine home league matches (W3 D6), their longest such run since going 14 without defeat from December 2017 to October 2018 under Neil Lennon.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is unbeaten in his last five Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian (W2 D3); he had lost five of his first six managerial games against Hibs in the competition before this (D1).

Hibs have only lost one of their last five home league games against Aberdeen (W3 D1), and are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1) since a 1-0 defeat in August 2020.