Brighton confirm Potter departure

B﻿righton have confirmed the departure of manager Graham Potter to Chelsea.

H﻿is assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay have also all departed.

Andrew Crofts, the club's under-21 coach, will take charge of the weekend fixture against Bournemouth.

Chairman Tony Bloom said: “I am very disappointed that Graham will be leaving us. He has done exceptionally well over the past three-and-a-bit seasons, he is an exceptional head coach and an exceptional person. He will be hugely missed at our football club.

"He leaves an excellent legacy for his successor with the club in its highest ever position, and on the back of leading us to our highest finish in the club’s history last season."

Upon news of his exit being confirmed, Potter said: "I would like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club."