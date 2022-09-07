Neilson on Basaksehir, Hearts' form & transfers

Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's Europa Conference League group-stage opener against Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

Here are the main takeaways:

  • The Hearts manager knows they will be a tough side to face, calling them "an extremely good team with some really experienced international players," but insists Tynecastle advantage will be key.

  • Admits the group will be tough to advance from and says Hearts must take care of "bread and butter" domestic form too.

  • Dismissed the notion is side are in a slump, insisting they will "kick on" with reinforcements coming back from injury.

  • After the addition of Robert Snodgrass, who is ineligible for the group games, Neilson says Hearts' recruitment is now finished: "I'm pleased with the squad. We've improved it and we've increased the numbers."

