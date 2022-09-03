Bassey assist helps Ajax maintain 100% record

Former Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey set up Ajax's fourth goal as they warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League opener at home to Rangers with a comprehensive win over Cambuur that maintains their 100% record in defence of the Dutch title.

Steven Bergwijn scored twice in the first half to take his total to seven in six games since the winger's summer transfer from Tottenham Hotspur for a new Eredivisie record fee of £26m.

Cambuur midfielder Michael Breij thumped the best early chance over the crossbar from 14 yards before Bergwijn prodded home from close range from a cutback from former Watford midfielder Steven Berghuis then fired in a sublime 20-yard strike with the outside of his right foot.

Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez and striker Brian Brobbey were withdrawn at the break and their replacements scored soon after.

Midfielder Kenneth Taylor's third goal of the season came from 22 yards via a wicked deflection before Bassey, making his fourth start since his £20m switch from Ibrox, slipped a low ball across the six-yard box for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus to slot his second of the campaign.

Ajax's victory over the side sitting 13th keeps new head coach Alfred Schreuder's team two points clear of Feyenoord at the top of the Eredivisie after five games.