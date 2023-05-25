Weekend swansong for 'brilliant' Van Veen?

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann reckons Kevin van Veen "might be playing his last game for Motherwell" on Sunday after the striker extended his incredible scoring run in the midweek draw with Livingston.

Van Veen, 31, netted for the 10th successive game - equalling Mark Viduka's feat for Celtic 23 years ago - and took his tally to 28 goals for the season.

Sunday's visit of doomed Dundee United provides Van Veen with his final opporunity to grab the double he needs to reach his 30-goal target for the season.

“Whether he does, or he doesn’t, he will fancy his chances if he’s playing,” said McCann.

“He’s had an unbelievable season and if Motherwell can keep him for another season, they would love to do that because he’s been so good, he’s been brilliant.

“I think Van Veen might be playing his last game for Motherwell at the weekend.

“That goal return, goalscorers are very hard to come by, he’ll be sought after.”