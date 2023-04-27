Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Analysis

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

This is a season that Chelsea fans will just want to come to an end, with the return of club legend Frank Lampard having failed to steady the ship.

Every game since the 44-year-old's appointment on 3 April has ended in defeat - three in the Premier League and two in the Champions League - while the Blues have scored just once so far under Lampard's watch as their season-long struggle in front of goal continued.

Chelsea fans' hopes of seeing that dismal run ended on Wednesday would not have been lifted by the team news, as Lampard selected what appeared to be a pretty conservative side to try and halt the run of losses, with Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench and Raheem Sterling leading the attack.

Consequently, they offered almost no attacking threat in the first half, with Thiago Silva's tame header the best of their few opportunities.

The introduction of Mudryk and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the start of the second half saw a brief improvement in Chelsea's attacking threat, with the latter providing the Blues with more of a focal point up front.

But they failed to capitalise on that as Brentford punished them with the sort of clinical finishing they crave when Bryan Mbeumo scored Brentford's second with their first shot on target.

While it has long since looked unlikely, this defeat officially ended Chelsea's chances of a top-four finish as they sit 20 points off fourth with six games remaining.