Brentford v West Ham: Pick of the stats
- Published
Brentford have won five of their last seven league games against West Ham in a run stretching back to 1953 and have won all three of their meetings with the Hammers in the Premier League.
West Ham are looking to pick up back-to-back Premier League wins for only a second time this season, previously doing so in October.
Only Erling Haaland (47%) has either scored or assisted a higher proportion of a team’s goals in the Premier League this season than Ivan Toney for Brentford (46%, 24/52 – 20 goals, four assists).