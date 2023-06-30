Motherwell hammer SV Longa in Netherlands friendly

Motherwell thrashed SV Longa 6-0 to complete their pre-season trip to the Netherlands in emphatic fashion.

Seventeen-year-old striker Mark Ferrie and Blair Spittal both scored doubles, with Callum Slattery's long-range strike and Ross Tierney's finish adding further gloss to the scoreline.

Defender Nathan McGinley made his return from a 16-month groin injury lay-off as Stuart Kettlewell's team backed up Tuesday's 1-0 win over HSC Haaksbergen.

"Another good exercise for us, we used a good number of players in the game and we have come out unscathed.

"We were a wee bit thin on the ground but there was no hesitation in bringing out some of the younger lads. Young Mark gets to play up front with Jon Obika for 60 minutes tonight; he is one we think is a bright prospect for future.

"Nathan McGinley had spent over 15 months out of the game, it shows his strength of character and hearing his team-mates applaud him back into the dressing room warmed my heart."