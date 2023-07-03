Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton players will return to training this week as a Premier League outfit after confirming their top-flight status with that dramatic victory over Bournemouth on the final day of last season.

The likes of Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic have left the club after their contracts expired, but the Toffees are yet to see any incomings.

Manager Sean Dyche is working under budget restraints and may well have to sell from his first team before he can buy.

Striker Ellis Simms is reportedly attracting interest, external from Championship sides Swansea City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town and could fetch up to £10m.

Forward Demarai Gray, who is in Gold Cup action with Jamaica, is another who has been linked with a move, with interest coming from Leeds United and clubs in Saudi Arabia, external.

Swansea striker Joel Piroe has been heavily linked, external with a move to Goodison Park and could solved the club's crisis up front, with the Dutchman scoring 20 goals last season.

Dyche takes his men for a training camp in the Alps next week, playing their first pre-season friendly against Swiss side Stade Nyonnais on 14 July.