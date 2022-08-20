Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Analysis

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard will be relieved to have got off the mark with Everton's first point of the season but will surely be looking to add attacking reinforcements to his side before the window shuts.

Everton had 19 shots at Goodison Park, albeit few were clear cut chances bar Demarai Gray's well-taken leveller in the 88th minute.

That came after Brenna Johnson had put the visitors in front seven minutes earlier, with Everton's response to going behind swift.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still injured - and having lost Richarlison to Tottenham in the summer - Salomon Rondon was the Toffees' only fit centre forward and fired wide after a smart turn with his only real chance.

A lot of the time, deliveries from Gray and the in-demand Anthony Gordon found their way into dangerous areas but with no one to convert them.

Everton did at least avoid losing their opening three top-flight games for the first time since 1990, but they remain winless in the division this season.