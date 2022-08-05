David James would not be drawn on which of his former clubs would win the Premier League this season - but he's anticipating a title race that once again goes down to the last game.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, James said "the level of quality looks astounding" and is excited about the Premier League's return.

"Manchester City and Liverpool are obviously two of my runners but I'd be foolish to say one is better than the other," he said.

"It will go down to the last game again but I'm not going to commit."

Both sides have spent money on new strikers this summer and James admits he is expecting Darwin Nunez to have the edge on Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

"I think the way City play, they will share the goals more around the team than perhaps Nunez will be required to score," he said.

"I've actually got a cup-of-coffee wager with a friend on it.

"I must say, though, that I think Julian Alvarez [at City] is also going to do something special."

