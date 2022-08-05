'Big boy' Abada needs no 'big brother'

Leil Abada "was wearing big-boy pants" when scoring and providing assists last season and can look after himself despite the winger lamenting the departure of "big brother" Nir Bitton.

So says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou when asked to respond to the 20-year-old comments about his fellow Israel international.

"I think Leil's just being honest about his feelings, but I don't think Leil needs any protection from anyone," the Australian said. "He doesn't need a big brother - he's a big boy.

"They were obviously very close and Nir was fantastic in the settling-in period for him, but Leil's a man's himself and knows what he wants to achieve in the game."

Postecoglou stressed that Celtic try to "create a club environment of support for all our players" before adding: "Leil is going well and wants to get to another level - and I think we can get him there."