Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live:

We’ve not had a lot of excitement in Newcastle for a long time. The job Eddie Howe did last season in securing Premier League safety and producing some of the football... and they've made a few new signings.

They’ve done it really well in a measured way. They haven’t gone out and spent ridiculous money like other clubs have chasing success – Everton for argument’s sake.

I’m hopeful for Newcastle. I don’t think we’ll get into the top six but we’ll be chasing seventh, eighth, ninth and that’s an improvement on last year. I don’t think our fans really expect top six either, they just want improvement. We’re all happy and relieved there’s a bit of hope and excitement.