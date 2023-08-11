New Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says new signing Alex Scott will be out for the "first couple of months" of the season.

The England under-20 international joined the Cherries for £20m from Bristol City on Thursday despite a scan showing up a "significant" knee injury sustained in training.

Speaking ahead of his first match in charge against West Ham on Saturday, Iraola confirmed Scott may not feature until October.

"It's a great signing for the club, the first impressions are really nice," he said.

"For the start of the season, the first couple of months he'll be out.

"We have to take these weeks for him to settle in, for him to get to know more about the team and for him to see how he can help us in the season.

"He is a player of his age who had a fantastic season in the Championship last year and he can definitely help us."

Lloyd Kelly, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks will miss the visit of the West Ham on Saturday through injury.