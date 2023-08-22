Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

A perfect start to the Premier League season for the champions with two wins and two clean sheets. Following a flying visit to Greece midweek there's also another trophy in the bulging cabinet making it four trophies in 2023 so far.

The win against Newcastle United at the weekend was particularly impressive against a team who will undoubtedly be challenging for honours this season.

City's squad is small compared to most in the Premier League. The departures of both Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan significantly reduce the goal threat. The injuries to Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones and Bernardo Silva, together with the likely exit of Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo, indicate reinforcements are urgently required in this transfer window.

So, what are the priorities to strengthen this depleted squad?

A speedy winger looks as though he may be on his way and, in my opinion, a defensive and a creative midfielder are also required.

What if one of the strikers - Erling Haaland or Julian Alvarez - gets injured? Can I get away with advocating that we need another striker too?