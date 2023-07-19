Leeds United have signed Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old utility man is the first arrival since Daniel Farke took over as Whites manager.

He was signed from Exeter City by Chelsea as a teenager in 2017 but never quite broke through at Stamford Bridge, making only 12 appearances.

Instead, he has spent the past four seasons on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia.

During that time, he has been a key part of the Wales squad that reached Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022, racking up 43 international caps.

He is able to play across the backline, as well as in midfield, and will bring depth, quality and experience to Leeds' Championship campaign.