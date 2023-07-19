MacLean on 'unacceptable' start, signing aims & injuries

Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone's Viaplay Cup game against Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Saints boss:

  • The players were "hurt" following their "unacceptable" opening defeat against League 2 Stenhousemuir last weekend.

  • MacLean is keen to add new signings - goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is the only arrival so far - and stressed the need to bolster the squad with quality.

  • He is “confident we will get things done” and says a new striker and centre-half will be among the incomings.

  • MacLean reckons a lot of teams are "a work in progress” at this stage of the season but he's looking for a response from his side on Saturday.

  • Dan Phillips will be back in training but the weekend comes too soon for him and Ali Crawford is a doubt after picking up a knock.

SNS

