BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope has been discussing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "Everybody is piling in saying, 'do you think he's going to go to Everton for £20m?' I'm here trying to be logical. Everton have just signed Ashley Young on a free transfer - where are they getting £20m for Gnonto?

"I can't get the logic of that, at this stage. But if an offer of that size comes in for Gnonto, I think it's really hard to turn down from Leeds' point of view. It's a lot of money to turn down, isn't it?"

On Daniel Farke's transfer budget, Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix added: "It might be me overanalysing, but I was worried about that interview from Daniel Farke.

"I thought it was great that he was honest and saying things as they are. I also understand that maybe some of it was lost in translation slightly. But I felt a bit like he was saying he isn't going to buy anyone until he sells someone.

"So with all of the people we thought we might gradually sell going out on loans, it's getting down to Harrison, Gnonto etc - the guys you thought we might keep, it's getting down to them.

"Now they will be the guys we have to sell to be able to buy. It's pretty disappointing, really."

