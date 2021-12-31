Benitez on Calvert-Lewin, January signings & Brighton
Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before Everton's match against Brighton on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
"Little by little" injured players are nearly there and a decision will be made after Saturday's training session, but Benitez said "we have enough players and we want to play".
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is training with the team and "he's really happy and he’s ready to play and score goals", but he doesn't yet have match fitness.
On not having games over Christmas, Benitez said: "Mentally we are ready to play".
Benitez said the club is working hard on January transfers and he is "quite confident that we will do two or three things" in the window.
Benitez is looking forward to playing in front of fans at Goodison Park and said "we need them and hopefully we can play a good game".
On Brighton, Benitez expects a tough game, adding "it will not be easy because Brighton are doing well".
Benitez said Graham Potter is doing a good job and "at the moment they are in a good position and they are playing with a lot of confidence".