Jarrod Bowen has said he "loved every minute" of representing England after earning his first three caps.

Bowen played the full 90 minutes on his debut against Hungary, before two substitute appearances against Germany and Italy.

"I said the other day I’m just trying to do what I’ve done all season. I don’t want to change my approach or my way of playing because it’s got me here," the 25-year-old told West Ham's official website, external.

And Bowen says he integrated well into Gareth Southgate's "welcoming" squad.

"Gareth creates a togetherness. This is a really good group," he added.

"They’ve made me feel at ease, because it’s hard coming in and not really knowing anyone personally, except for Dec [Rice].

“Everyone has been so welcoming – from the manager, to the kit men, to the media team. It's just been really easy to get my feet in."